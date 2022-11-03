Will the Tigray ceasefire hold?

After 10 days of peace talks in South Africa, a surprise deal has been reached to stop Ethiopia’s civil war in Tigray.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have agreed to what they call a “permanent cessation of hostilities”.

Up to half a million people have died from violence and starvation during two years of conflict.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes, and nine million urgently need food.

The African Union mediated the talks, led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

So what are the terms of the deal, and will it last?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Kaiderin Tezera – Ethiopian MP and assistant professor of social anthropology, Addis Ababa University

Gebrekirstos Gebreselassie – Founder and chief editor, Tghat.com

Martin Plaut – Senior research fellow, Institute of Commonwealth Studies