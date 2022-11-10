What’s next for the US after the midterms?

The anticipated Republican ‘red wave’ of victories failed to materialise in the US midterm elections.

It was one of the most hotly contested and expensive midterm elections in recent United States history.

With control of both Houses of Congress in the balance, millions of Americans voted in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Issues from the economy, to abortion rights, immigration and democracy itself, dominated the campaign trail.

Many had predicted a Republican “red wave” of victory across the country. But Democrats had other plans.

So, what will this mean for the agenda of US President Joe Biden – and US politics?

Presenter: Patty Culhane

Guests:

Christine Chen – Executive director of the Asian Pacific Islander American Vote

Adam Goodman – Republican strategist, Edward R Murrow Senior Fellow at Tufts University’s Fletcher School

Ameshia Cross – Democratic strategist and political commentator