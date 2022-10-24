Ethnic violence in Blue Nile state creates more turmoil a year after the military took power.

Southern Sudan has seen some of the worst violence between rival ethnic communities in months.

At least 220 people have been killed in the past week in Blue Nile state near the border with Ethiopia.

The Hausa and Berta tribes have been fighting since July for access to land and resources.

The ethnic violence has created more instability in Sudan, a year after the military takeover.

There have been nearly weekly protests since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021 and ousted a civilian-led government.

Talks on resuming the democratic transition have made little progress, and the economic situation is worsening.

So what will bring stability to Sudan?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Hajooj Kuka – political activist and a member of Girifna, a Sudanese non-violent resistance movement

Abdelkhalig Shaib – a Sudanese lawyer and political analyst

Bakry Eljack Elmedni – visiting researcher at the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies