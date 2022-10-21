Who will restore economic confidence in the UK?

The United Kingdom’s ruling party will choose a leader for the second time this year to replace Liz Truss.

Liz Truss resigned just 44 days on the job. Her economic policies spooked the markets and caused a sharp fall in the pound against the US dollar.

A new leader faces formidable economic and political challenges.

Government debt has risen to its highest levels in nearly 60 years. That is 98 percent of economic output as inflation surges. And there is the unfinished task of navigating the implications of Brexit.

Should early elections be held as the opposition Labour party is demanding?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Afzal Khan – Labour Party member of Parliament

Peter Oborne – Political commentator and associate editor at the Middle East Eye

Alex Deane – Conservative Party member and political commentator