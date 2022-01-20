Will Boris Johnson resign?
The British prime minister is facing a deepening political crisis.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been defying calls to quit over a lockdown violation scandal.
Johnson attended parties in his Downing Street residence while the rest of the country was being told to isolate or pay hefty fines if they broke COVID-19 rules.
But he said he won’t step down over the so-called “partygate” scandal.
Johnson faces the prospect of a no-confidence vote among lawmakers in the coming days.
One legislator from Johnson’s Conservative Party has defected to the opposition and others are reported to have already submitted letters of no-confidence.
What are the implications of unseating a prime minister in the United Kingdom?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
John Peet – Brexit and political editor at The Economist
Gillian Mackay – Member of the Scottish Parliament and member of Scottish Green Party
Mujtaba Rahman – Managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group