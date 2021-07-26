Live
26:00

From: Inside Story

Turmoil in Tunisia: Is democracy at risk?

By Inside Story
26 Jul 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story
Mbowe (C) arrives at Kisutu Magistrate&#39;s Court [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]

Are democratic reforms at risk in Tanzania?

25:25

World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?

25:25

What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?

24:40

How vulnerable are we to spying technology?

23:45
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
Mbowe (C) arrives at Kisutu Magistrate&#39;s Court [File: Emmanuel Herman/Reuters]

Are democratic reforms at risk in Tanzania?

25:25

World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?

25:25

What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?

24:40

How vulnerable are we to spying technology?

23:45
Show more
More from TV Shows

UK: Structures of power and systems of exclusion

Why has COVID-19 taken hold in Indonesia?

Novi Bawazir, 42, accompanied by her 11-year-old son, Muhammad Faith Atthalah, cries as they attend the burial of Novi&#39;s 64-year-old mother, Yoyoh Sa&#39;diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 whilst isolating at her home, in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Beyond tourism, who will dominate the $1 trillion space economy?

Pegasus Project: Malware used against journalists and dissidents

Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

Tunisian Prime Minister says will hand over responsibility: Live

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisia&#39;s president, Kais Saied, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]