Live
24:40

From: Inside Story

Is the break-up of the UK inevitable?

The ruling party in Scotland says it will make another bid to break from the United Kingdom.

10 May 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story

What’s behind the disagreement over COVID-19 vaccine waiver?

24:35

What can stop Palestinians being evicted from Sheikh Jarrah?

25:50

Who will keep Afghanistan safe as foreign troops leave?

24:05

Will military action stop violence in eastern DR Congo?

24:45
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

What’s behind the disagreement over COVID-19 vaccine waiver?

24:35

What can stop Palestinians being evicted from Sheikh Jarrah?

25:50

Who will keep Afghanistan safe as foreign troops leave?

24:05

Will military action stop violence in eastern DR Congo?

24:45
Show more
More from News

Attorneys general urge Zuckerberg to abandon preteen Instagram

Facebook in a statement Monday said it is exploring Instagram for kids to give parents more control over the content their children may already be accessing online and will make every effort to protect young users, including by not showing advertising on the platform [File: US Senate Judiciary Committee via Reuters]

US welcomes Taliban’s three-day Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan

Schoolgirls hold flowers as they arrive to visit students who were injured in a car bomb blast outside a school during the weekend [Stringer/Reuters]

Venezuela needs $58bn to restore pre-Chavez crude output levels

PDVSA also estimated that $7.65bn is needed for reviving pipelines, projects for gas injection to oilfields, terminals and refineries that are idled or underperforming due to lack of maintenance [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

US Treasury launches $350BN in state, local COVID aid

The United States Department of the Treasury said that states with seasonally adjusted unemployment rates that are now two percentage points above levels in February 2020 can receive all of the funds they are due immediately [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]
Most Read

Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

Relatives of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli air raids launched on the Gaza Strip [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

World reacts after Israeli forces wound hundreds in Al-Aqsa raid

Palestinian protesters run from Israeli security forces amid clashes in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

Twenty Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

A Palestinian woman reacts outside a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip [Mohamed Abed/AFP]