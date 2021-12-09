Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds
From: Inside Story

Why is the US president hosting a global summit on democracy?

Joe Biden hosts a two-day virtual summit to defend democratic rights and fight authoritarianism.

The United States portrays itself as one of the world’s greatest democracies.

But President Joe Biden says democracy is under siege from authoritarian regimes, so he is holding a two-day virtual summit to try and give democracy a boost.

The White House invited about 110 countries, but Russia, China, Iran and Hungary were not on the list.

Critics of the US say it has no moral authority while continuing to support autocratic rulers abroad and restricting voting rights at home.

What will the meeting achieve?

And does democracy need a rethink for the 21st century?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Scott Lucas – Emeritus professor at the University of Birmingham

Peter Neumann – Senior fellow at the Egmont Institute

Ross Feingold – Asia political risk analyst

By Inside Story
Published On 9 Dec 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story

Can a new conflict in Ukraine be prevented?

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds

What is next for Germany after Angela Merkel?

Video Duration 24 minutes 34 seconds

Can Iran’s president persuade the world to end sanctions?

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds

Is a military solution in West Africa the only way out?

Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

Can a new conflict in Ukraine be prevented?

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds

What is next for Germany after Angela Merkel?

Video Duration 24 minutes 34 seconds

Can Iran’s president persuade the world to end sanctions?

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds

Is a military solution in West Africa the only way out?

Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds
Show more

Related

More from TV Shows
Most Read