Vladimir Putin presents US president with demand for guarantees against NATO expansion eastward, Kremlin says.
Can a new conflict in Ukraine be prevented?
US President Joe Biden threatens Moscow with economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.
Fears are growing of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as tens of thousands of its soldiers have massed near Ukraine’s border, along with Russian military hardware.
US intelligence agencies say a multi-front offensive could happen early next year.
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden used a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to issue a warning.
Biden threatened more economic sanctions if Russia were to invade. Putin pushed back, calling NATO’s presence in Ukraine a “red line” that threatened Russia’s security if crossed.
Has the meeting done enough to prevent a new conflict in Europe?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Viktor Olevich – Lead expert at the Center for Actual Politics
Melinda Haring – Deputy director at Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center
Olexiy Haran – Professor of comparative politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy
Show more