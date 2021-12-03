Skip links

Inside Story

Can the 2015 nuclear deal be revived?

Iran says a deal for the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement is within reach, if the West can show goodwill.

Iran has submitted two draft proposals to European powers negotiating the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna is aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back into the deal and is expected to resume next week. But competing visions of the countries involved make success a long shot.

The talks are meant to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Can a new deal hold this time?

Presenter: Kim Vinnel

Guests:

Mohammed Marandi – Adviser to the Iranian delegation

Hillary Mann Leverett – Co-author of Going to Tehran: Why America Must Accept the Islamic Republic of Iran, and former White House national security official

Hamidreza Azizi – Specialist on Iran foreign policy and a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs

By Inside Story
Published On 3 Dec 2021
