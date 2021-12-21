Has the political process in Libya failed?

Despite months of negotiations and preparations, Libya’s presidential elections look set to be postponed.

Libya was among the Arab Spring nations, and since a revolution toppled the government a decade ago, it has not known peace or political stability.

But after months of arduous negotiations and international mediation, there were fresh hopes for the future.

Warring sides signed a United Nations-sponsored ceasefire deal, formed a unity government and agreed to hold elections on December 24.

But the head of the electoral commission has now dissolved all electoral committees, just days before polling stations were due to open.

What does it all mean for the future of this country?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mustafa Fetouri – Journalist specialising in Libyan politics

Anas El Gomati – General director of Libya-based think-tank Sadeq Institute

Yasmine Hasnaoui – Expert in North Africa affairs and board member with the Institute of Saharan Studies Al Andalous