Is the international community failing Ethiopia?

UN approves independent investigation into suspected war crimes in Tigray conflict.

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised the conflict in Tigray would be resolved quickly.

However, 13 months later, the fighting has intensified amid multiple reports of torture, rape and other atrocities taking place in Tigray.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The UN’s Human Rights Council has voted to set up an independent investigation into war crimes.

Ethiopia’s government says it will not cooperate with investigators and has accused the council of being used as “an instrument of political pressure”.

Why are international efforts to stop the war failing?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Gebrekirstos Gebreselassie – Manager of tghat.com, a website documenting the war in Tigray

Donetella Rovera – Senior crisis adviser, Crisis Response Programme, Amnesty International

William Davison – Senior Ethiopia analyst, International Crisis Group

Published On 18 Dec 2021

