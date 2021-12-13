Skip links

From: Inside Story

How has COVID-19 affected global economy?

COVID-19 continues to take its toll on people and the economy.

It was on March 11 last year since the word “pandemic” essentially took over global life.

And really, is there an end in sight?

COVID-19 infections are rising again, and health officials are urging countries to speed up their vaccination drives, to contain new outbreaks and the spread of more dangerous mutations.

It is not a great picture and what 2020 showed was that the global economy cannot afford to take again the kind of hits it took last year.

So how can the world cope with the economic implications of an open-ended pandemic?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Lorenzo Fioramonti – Professor of political economy at the University of Pretoria, and founding director at the Centre for the Study of Governance Innovation.

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), and a former UK government adviser.

Seijiro Takeshita – Dean of the School of Management at the University of Shizuoka.

Published On 13 Dec 2021

More episodes from

Inside Story

Is another war brewing in the Balkans?

Video Duration 24 minutes 45 seconds

Will Julian Assange be extradited?

Video Duration 24 minutes 10 seconds

What will diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics achieve?

Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds

Why is the US president hosting a global summit on democracy?

Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds
Show more

