How has COVID-19 affected global economy?

COVID-19 continues to take its toll on people and the economy.

It was on March 11 last year since the word “pandemic” essentially took over global life.

And really, is there an end in sight?

COVID-19 infections are rising again, and health officials are urging countries to speed up their vaccination drives, to contain new outbreaks and the spread of more dangerous mutations.

It is not a great picture and what 2020 showed was that the global economy cannot afford to take again the kind of hits it took last year.

So how can the world cope with the economic implications of an open-ended pandemic?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Lorenzo Fioramonti – Professor of political economy at the University of Pretoria, and founding director at the Centre for the Study of Governance Innovation.

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), and a former UK government adviser.

Seijiro Takeshita – Dean of the School of Management at the University of Shizuoka.