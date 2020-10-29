search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
US Elections
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
25:00
From:
Inside Story
Can rift between Western leaders and Islam be bridged?
Another attack has taken place in France as the country faces growing Muslim rage.
Read more
29 Oct 2020
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
How far to the right is the US Supreme Court shifting?
play
25:00
A new era for Chile?
play
25:45
Can the UN’s new treaty abolish nuclear weapons?
play
25:35
What do all sides get from the Sudan-Israel deal?
play
25:40
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
How far to the right is the US Supreme Court shifting?
play
25:00
A new era for Chile?
play
25:45
Can the UN’s new treaty abolish nuclear weapons?
play
25:35
What do all sides get from the Sudan-Israel deal?
play
25:40
Show more
More from News
Digital ‘redlining’ suit accuses Redfin of racial discrimination
US allows Jerusalem-born to put Israel as passport birthplace
Job cut nation: Exxon Mobil to lay off 1,900 US employees
Muslims have ‘right to punish’ French, says Malaysia’s Mahathir
Most Read
France church attack: What we know so far
France to more than double number of soldiers deployed: Live
French Muslims express ‘anger, sadness’ after Nice attack
Timeline: A series of attacks in France amid a debate over Islam