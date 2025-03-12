With an ailing economy, is China a stable global player?

Chinese leaders have unveiled their plans to revive the economy during the National People’s Congress.

Confidence in the economy and projecting China as a stable global player, despite serious economic problems, were the messages delivered by the nation’s top leaders during the National People’s Congress.

Beijing is asking consumers to spend more to hit a growth target of 5 percent and telling the US it is no longer relying on exports to power its slowing economy as a trade war with Washington escalates.

China’s leaders also aim to transform the nation into a technological superpower to rival the US.

