Will food prices get higher?

The war in Ukraine, heatwaves and export bans on essential staples – threats to food supplies are rising once again.

Scorching temperatures have ravaged farms from the United States to China.

Russia quit a deal that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. And Ukraine says Moscow hit its grain silos and bombed export routes.

On top of that, India banned some rice shipments to keep domestic prices in check.

Threats to global food supplies are rising once again. And it is feared they will raise costs and worsen hunger across the world.

Elsewhere, oil supplies are tightening and prices are creeping higher. Are markets starting to turn in OPEC’s favour?

Plus, Cuba turns to Russia to ease its economic crisis.