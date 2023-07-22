As temperatures rise, what’s the cost to the global economy?

As millions in the Northern Hemisphere grapple with extreme heat, we look at the cost of the latest climate threats.

Record-breaking temperatures this season are the result of heat-trapped gases caused by burning fossil fuels, as well as by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

There is a sustained spell of dangerous heat in some regions, while others are facing torrential rains and floods.

For many, there is simply no escape from the impacts of climate change. We look at what new weather patterns will mean for the global economy.

Elsewhere, we talk to Berthold Trenkel, the Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism Authority, about their plans to put the country on the global tourism map.

And we find out how modest fashion has gone from niche to mainstream in just a few years.