Inflation is slowing, but why is the fight against it ramping up?

The world’s central bank umbrella body says the global economy is at ‘critical juncture’ in the fight against inflation.

Energy is cheaper and food prices are increasing at a slower pace.

Inflation is easing in many parts of the world. But it is still higher than the target central banks would like it to be, despite the most synchronised and intense monetary policy tightening in decades.

The Bank for International Settlements now says the global economy is at a critical juncture in the fight against inflation

It warns the last leg of that journey will be the hardest.

Meanwhile, India’s economic and diplomatic power is rising, but, can it compete with China?

Plus, we take a look at Zambia’s “milestone” debt restructuring deal.