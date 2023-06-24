Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds
Can the United States and China resolve trade disputes?
Washington and Beijing pledge to stabilise relations after the US secretary of state’s visit to China.
China and the United States have been fighting a trade war for years. But, the economies of the two global powers are deeply interdependent.
And tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have caused relations to sink to a historic low, are hurting businesses.
During a rare meeting in Beijing, the US secretary of state and China’s president agreed on a need to stabilise relations.
Elsewhere, Kenya’s president wants to reduce the country’s massive public debt. But, many Kenyans are outraged by proposed tax increases.
Plus, Japan’s fishing industry faces a new threat, 12 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
