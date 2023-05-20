How will Turkey’s presidential run-off shape the economy?

Soaring inflation and a plunging lira will be top priorities for whoever wins the presidential run-off on May 28.

It was not an outright win for Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential election. But, the outcome was also a disappointment for the opposition, which was more united than ever.

A run-off will take place on May 28 with the state of the economy front and centre for voters.

President Erdogan was criticised for reducing interest rates at a time of sky-high inflation – while most central banks did the opposite to keep prices down. If the opposition wins, that could mean a rethink of his policies.

