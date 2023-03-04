Can the EU go all electric and ban fossil fuel cars in 12 years?

The European Union plans to halt the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2035 and wants to speed up the switch to electric vehicles.

The manufacture of fossil fuel-powered cars employs millions of people across Europe. But the vehicles account for 15 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions in the European Union.

The EU wants to drastically reduce exhaust fumes as part of its ambitious plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and combat climate change. Petrolheads are now being told to prepare for a cleaner ride.

Carmakers will be required to cut 100 percent of carbon emissions in new vehicles sold in the EU by 2035.

Elsewhere, profits of global airlines are taking off for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.