Can China’s economy outpace the US?

Xi Jinping accuses the US of blocking China’s rise as the nation sets the lowest growth target in decades.

As Xi Jinping heads into his third term as China’s president, with sweeping changes to financial and tech regulation, he is bracing for a tough competition between the world’s two largest economies.

Xi has made it clear he considers the United States a big threat to his country’s growth, blaming what he called a US-led campaign of “suppression” for his nation’s troubles. His rare direct criticism of Washington comes after the US set its lowest gross domestic product (GDP) target in decades.

Elsewhere, the president of Malawi tells us how least developed countries can reach their potential.

And we take a look at gene therapies. It can save lives, but at what cost?