Who wins the race for electric cars?

The global race for electric vehicles is at full speed and it is driving geopolitical rivalries.

For every seven cars sold around the world last year, one was electric. And global sales of electric cars are expected to set another record this year.

Governments are offering incentives to buy cleaner cars, as part of a push to reduce carbon emissions.

China is leading the race right now.

But, United States President Joe Biden wants to change that – and he’s spending billions of dollars to boost production in the US.

Meanwhile, the European Union is playing catchup, and investigating allegations that Beijing isn’t playing by the rules.

Plus, how green are electric cars compared to fossil fuel ones?