Could Ukraine war prompt another hunger crisis in Africa?

African Union says disruption of Ukraine grain exports risks ‘catastrophic scenario’ of food shortages and price rises.

Today, 346 million Africans, more than a quarter of the continent’s people, are suffering from hunger because of conflict, drought and poverty.

Now a war, thousands of kilometres away, is threatening to worsen Africa’s food insecurity crisis. Grain supplies are disrupted and the prices of staples and fuel are skyrocketing.

The chair of the African Union and Senegal’s President Macky Sall warns that there is the risk of a “catastrophic scenario” of food shortages and has urged Russia and the West to help ease the situation.

Elsewhere, the US president says the job market is “robust”, while Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economy.