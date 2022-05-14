Under new Philippine president, what is next for the economy?

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has won the presidential election, but there are challenges to achieving robust economic recovery.

The Philippines has been battered by the pandemic and a deep recession. Now, after more than two years of lockdowns, people are returning to their everyday lives and the economy is expected to outpace its neighbours.

But there are serious challenges to achieving a robust recovery: inflation is rising and government debt is high. So all eyes are now on new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s economic policies.

Also, can the United States Federal Reserve engineer a soft landing for the economy?

Plus, Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe painting sells for a record $195m.