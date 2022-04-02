Can Africa fill Europe’s gas gap?

As Europe is threatened with gas shortages, it looks for alternatives to supplies from Russia.

The war in Ukraine is squeezing Russian gas supplies to Europe.

European Union countries want to reduce their dependence on Moscow and are pulling out all the stops to find alternative supplies. Africa has a wealth of natural gas reserves and could fill the gap.

Many European countries are exploring whether the continent could be part of the energy solution they desperately need. Meanwhile, many African countries are eyeing the opportunity and have expressed an interest in increasing supplies to Europe.

