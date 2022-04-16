Can sharp interest rate hikes fight Latin America’s inflation?

Inflation is dipping into people’s pockets almost everywhere, but Latin Americans are among those most severely hit.

Central banks across the continent were quick to take action, implementing aggressive interest rate increases. But the measures have done little to bring down the cost of living. If anything, consumer prices soared in many nations last month. And the situation could get worse as the war in Ukraine drives the prices of commodities up.

Elsewhere, Lebanon reaches a draft deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Will the nation implement reforms?

Plus, West Africa’s worst food crisis in a decade – who will fund the much-needed aid?