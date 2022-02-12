Should nuclear power be labelled green?

The European Union is divided over whether atomic power should be part of the energy debate.

Nuclear energy has a notorious reputation for disasters and it can go terribly wrong. Although that has been the debate about reactors in recent decades after three major accidents, it seems to be changing now.

Industry supporters say atomic power has negligible carbon emissions and it can be more reliable than renewables in keeping the lights on. They insist it is for a good reason – because the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow.

Elsewhere, the United Nations says North Korea is funding its nuclear programme through stolen cryptocurrencies.