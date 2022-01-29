From: Counting the Cost

What’s driving the volatility in stock markets?

Stocks in the US have got off to their worst start since 2016. Asian and European markets racked up some losses, too.

A wise man once said: investing in financial markets is like a roller coaster and you are never quite the same after the ride. It often feels like that; now even more so.

Last year, stocks hit high after high despite the pandemic but now, in the face of rising inflation and a global supply chain crisis, the fast-running bull market has suffered a wave of wild trading and some fear it is now entering into bear territory.

And as food prices hit a 10-year high last year, will the cost of basic items continue to increase?

