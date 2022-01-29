What’s driving the volatility in stock markets?

Stocks in the US have got off to their worst start since 2016. Asian and European markets racked up some losses, too.

A wise man once said: investing in financial markets is like a roller coaster and you are never quite the same after the ride. It often feels like that; now even more so.

Last year, stocks hit high after high despite the pandemic but now, in the face of rising inflation and a global supply chain crisis, the fast-running bull market has suffered a wave of wild trading and some fear it is now entering into bear territory.

And as food prices hit a 10-year high last year, will the cost of basic items continue to increase?