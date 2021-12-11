Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 25 minutes 50 seconds
From: Counting the Cost

Will rich nations foot the bill for a global ‘pandemic treaty’?

World Health Organization member states have agreed to negotiate agreement on pandemic preparedness.

Save the Children estimates that for every $1 invested in the global COVID-19 vaccination drive, rich nations could avoid losing $35 from their budgets.

Yet, wealthy nations have failed to provide poorer countries with vaccines. And there has been a lack of coordination to tackle the pandemic.

That need to cooperate is now gaining momentum after the Omicron variant was detected by scientists in South Africa. WHO member states have agreed to negotiate a global agreement on pandemic preparedness.

And we look at why hypersonic missiles are driving a new arms race.

Published On 11 Dec 2021
More episodes from
Counting the Cost

Can the global economy battle through another COVID-19 setback?

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Can Japan’s new prime minister tackle income inequality?

Video Duration 25 minutes 20 seconds

Why is Pfizer sharing its COVID-19 pill but not its vaccine?

Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds

How climate change is leading to a rise in violence in the Sahel

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
Counting the Cost

Can the global economy battle through another COVID-19 setback?

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Can Japan’s new prime minister tackle income inequality?

Video Duration 25 minutes 20 seconds

Why is Pfizer sharing its COVID-19 pill but not its vaccine?

Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds

How climate change is leading to a rise in violence in the Sahel

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Show more

Related

More from TV Shows
Most Read