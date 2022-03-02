The story of Layaly, a street dog from Cairo who cheats death and embarks on a new life in Canada.

Soly, an Egyptian filmmaker, rescues Layaly, a stray dog in Cairo, with help from a group of animal welfare volunteers before travelling with her to a new home abroad.

However, just hours before the dog is due to face life-saving throat surgery, she escapes into the hills. Soly joins a 10-day search with support from local media and volunteers.

This tale of animal welfare and international rescue concludes in the snows of Canada, where the dog who cheated death embarks on her new life.