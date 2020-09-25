Live

Al Jazeera World

About the show

A weekly showcase of one-hour documentary films from across the Al Jazeera Network. Watch Al Jazeera World every Tuesday at 2000GMT

The Doormen of Egypt

The stories of the men who have guarded doorways of Egypt’s city buildings for decades, but whose roles are changing.

Four Ramadan Songs

Musicians and singers tell stories of the Arab world’s best-loved songs and chants for the holy month.