Al Jazeera World

An Algerian actor, a Honduran journalist, a Liberian writer, a Cameroonian performer: four remarkable journeys to Spain.
The life and death of anti-apartheid hero Imam Abdullah Haron, who was tortured and died in police custody in 1969.
Refugee journeys to Europe can end badly but these arrivals have built successful lives in Italy and...
We investigate how some private companies use personal financial information and the human impact...
The life and death of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who operated undercover in Syria in 1960s before his identity was revealed.
Billions made, billions lost – the rise and fall of Indian healthcare tycoon BR Shetty and his UAE business empire.
The stories of the men who have guarded doorways of Egypt’s city buildings for decades, but whose roles are changing.
He inspired a nation, fought against the siege of Sarajevo and founded Bosnia-Herzegovina as an independent state.
Saudi female activists ask why arrests, detention and alleged torture continue, despite apparent reforms.
Meet cinema fans in Morocco who live for the glamour of Bollywood.
The story of a legendary composer whose foot-tapping, energetic rhythms marked a golden age of Egyptian cinema.
In a creative act of dissent, a Palestinian artist makes a postage stamp symbolising freedom from Israeli occupation.
Marriage proposals, dresses, feasts and dances – the story of two weddings in Somalia, with traditions old and new.
Musicians and singers tell stories of the Arab world’s best-loved songs and chants for the holy month.