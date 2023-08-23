All-women Arab bands blazing a trail in Syria and Morocco

The two all-female musical groups are gaining fans across the Arab world.

Meet the Takht ensemble in Syria and the Chefchaouen Hadra Sufi band from Morocco, all-women bands making their names and performing to big audiences.

We go backstage with both groups, sharing the pain of long rehearsals, the planning of far-away concerts, the adrenalin of live performances and life away from the spotlight. Some balance music with motherhood, others study and perform at the same time. Family support is mixed; many husbands encourage their wives’ musical careers, while other men are less supportive.

The film celebrates contemporary Arab female bands as they break barriers, preserve heritage music and overcome obstacles – all to a great soundtrack.