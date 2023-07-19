Shooting the Messenger: Journalism under fire by the Israeli army

The Israeli army has reportedly killed more than 55 journalists in the occupied Palestinian territory since 2000.

Media freedom is under attack globally and the occupied Palestinian territory has seen many journalists killed in the line of duty.

In May 2022, the Israeli army shot dead Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh. It has reportedly killed at least 55 journalists in Palestine since 2000, with apparent impunity.

This film tells the story of four other Palestinian journalists: Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana, killed by an Israeli tank shell in Gaza in April 2008; Muath Amarneh, shot in the eye by a sniper in Hebron in November 2019; Yaser Murtaja, also killed by a sniper in Rafah in 2018; and Nazih Dawarzeh, shot dead in Nablus in 2003.