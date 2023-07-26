Southern Sudanese leader John Garang’s mysterious death

The last days of John Garang, Sudanese rebel leader and vice president, killed in a mysterious helicopter crash in 2005.

On a stormy night in July 2005, South Sudanese rebel-leader-turned-Vice-President John Garang de Mabior was flying back to Sudan after a two-day visit to his longtime friend, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

An hour into the journey, his helicopter crashed in a remote mountain area, killing everyone on board.

Air crash investigators concluded that bad weather and pilot error were the likely causes, but a range of theories have since emerged.

Is it possible that the death of Garang was more than an unfortunate accident? Garang’s supporters, political opponents, and bodyguards, as well as journalists piece together the last days of his life.