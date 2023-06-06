The Driver: Rwanda’s first female rally driver ‘Queen’

From co-driver to taking the wheel herself, rookie racer Queen drives her first race in Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Rally.

Queen Kalimpinya juggles her career in fashion with the high-speed world of rally driving in Rwanda.

This former Miss Rwanda contestant has been a co-driver for the past three years and is now taking the steering wheel herself in her first race.

On and off the road, we watch Queen navigate the highs and lows of her latest challenge.

Mbabazi Sharangabo Philbert Aimé is a Rwandan filmmaker whose award-winning short films have been screened in dozens of international festivals. He runs his production company in Kigali focusing on young filmmakers and has just finished producing his first feature film.