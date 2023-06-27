I See Beauty: Senegal’s makeup artist

Fredde Tchibinda uses artistic makeup to enhance and celebrate women who are making a difference in Senegal.

In Senegal, Fredde Tchibinda uses creative makeup as a powerful and imaginative way to portray strong African women.

In her studio and out in the streets of Dakar, she designs and creates striking portraits that enhance and celebrate women’s strength and confidence. Her subjects include eco-feminists and women protecting Dakar’s street children, and her work focuses on the issues that concern African women.

Her stunning creations offer a sense of power and optimism for the next generation.

Ata Messan Koffi is a Togolese filmmaker who has produced and directed several short and feature length films, both documentary and fiction. Through his production company he supports African filmmakers and a commitment to elevating the ‘”view from within” in African storytelling.