Taste of the Sun: Making goat cheese in Madagascar

After drought and deforestation, are goats the answer to a farmer’s food future in Madagascar?

In the drought-hit southern region of Madagascar, Zafisolo Louis sees goat farming as his best option.

Goats do not compete with humans for food, nibbling on the barren branches left by deforestation. Their milk is nutritious and makes delicious cheese.

For Zafisolo, goat farming is an economical and appropriate response to the growing effects of the climate crisis he witnesses around him. He and his children tend their herds under the blazing sun and produce their unique-tasting cheese under challenging circumstances, defying the elements to secure their future.

Ary-Misa Rakotobe is a Malagasy filmmaker who has directed and produced two documentaries and a dozen medium-length films.