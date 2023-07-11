Bat Couple: Nigeria’s bat researchers

For the love of bats, and each other, one couple leads the way in bat conservation and research in Nigeria.

“Bats are cool” is the message from renowned bat biologist, Iroro Tanshi.

Bats dominate her life, day and night. She and her biologist husband, Ben Obitte, comb the caves high up in Nigeria’s Afi mountains to research, monitor and understand different bat species, in order to protect them.

They relate their inspiring journey and share their award-winning work, revealing the story of their love of bats – and of each other.

Simpa Samson is an international award-winning documentary director, producer, photographer and video journalist from Nigeria. He works with many global broadcasters, publishers and brands, focussing on health, human rights and international development.