A Future with Fish: A budding fish farmer in Niger

From online videos to building a tank and sourcing stock, Abdoul Majid Hamadou pins his hopes on fish farming in Niger.

The fish market in Niamey, the capital of Niger, imports most of its fish, meaning they are expensive.

Abdoul Majid Hamadou wants to get in on the fish farming business and provide cheaper, locally farmed stock. He has struggled for years to find work despite having two master’s degrees and wants a business that can sustain him and make his family proud. He researches the industry, sources hatchlings and builds his own small tank – hanging his future on this new venture.

Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou is a multi-award-winning director and producer based in Mali. His feature documentary The Last Shelter won the top prize at CPH:DOX in 2021 and has screened globally to great acclaim. He has made several award-winning films for Africa Direct.