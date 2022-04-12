Sounds of Home: A musical odyssey in Rwanda

Musician Michael Makembe journeys into the hinterland to record traditional sounds for all Rwandans to share.

Michael Makembe collects the authentic sounds of his Rwandan homeland.

As a musician and producer, he tracks down and records traditional singers and songs, collaborating with people in remote regions to create an audio “museum” of Indigenous music for Rwandans.

Sounds of Home, by filmmaker Samuel Ishimwe, follows Michael to Nkombo Island in southwest Rwanda, where local singers share their music and stories. Back in his studio, he weaves these songs into contemporary mixes.

This is music from the heart and sounds of home.

Samuel Ishimwe is a filmmaker based in Rwanda. His short graduation film won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and other awards including an Alexa Award at Palm Spring International ShortFest.