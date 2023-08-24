Inside the US-China battle for silicon chip supremacy

101 East investigates the battle to control the world’s silicon chip industry.

From computers to toasters, smartphones to refrigerators, semiconductors are essential in our daily lives.

Advanced chips power military hardware, artificial intelligence and supercomputers.

But a persistent shortage is reshaping geopolitical relations, fuelling inflation and increasing tensions between the United States and China.

While demand for cutting-edge chips grows, only a few countries have the specialised knowledge and ability to produce them.

Taiwan produces 90 percent of the world’s most advanced chips, making its stability critical to global economic and geopolitical security.

101 East investigates the battle to control the world’s semiconductor industry.