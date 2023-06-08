From Prison to Prime Minister: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim

In the wake of unprecedented political turbulence, what does Anwar Ibrahim’s long-awaited rise mean for Malaysians?

After decades as an opposition figure, in November 2022 Anwar Ibrahim became Malaysia’s prime minister.

His appointment comes after a turbulent election, which saw an unprecedented hung parliament, large gains by a conservative Muslim party and heightened racial tensions.

The election exposed Malaysia’s deepening fault lines, notably an electorate polarised between factions that support multiculturalism and religious conservatism.

Anwar now faces the uphill task of delivering on long-pledged reforms, while reconciling the nation and maintaining political stability.

101 East joins Anwar Ibrahim as he navigates his first six months in power and examines the challenges that lie ahead for him and Malaysia.