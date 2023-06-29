Inside India’s explosive population growth

As India becomes the world’s most populous country, 101 East investigates controversial family planning measures designed to curb population growth.

India has surpassed China as the world’s most populous country.

Driven by states like Bihar, the country’s population is forecast to continue growing.

With Bihar’s fertility rate much higher than the national average, authorities are using a raft of family planning measures, including incentives for sterilisations, which critics say places the burden unfairly on women.

Home to more than 120 million people, competition for jobs is tougher than ever as the state struggles to curb its high unemployment rate.

101 East investigates attempts to control India’s population growth and the challenges of finding work in the world’s most populous country.