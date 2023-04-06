Rohingya VJs: Undercover in Myanmar

Five years after a genocidal crackdown on Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim people, we reveal exclusive secret footage from inside an apartheid state.

The plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority has faded from the media spotlight.

But some journalists are bravely filming in secret inside what they call an apartheid state and sharing hundreds of hours of exclusive footage with 101 East.

The videos tell a grim story.

Although the atrocities that triggered a mass exodus in 2017 have subsided, the Rohingya continue to face state-sanctioned discrimination, exploitation and physical abuse.

They cannot travel freely, have limited access to education and healthcare, and are victims of corrupt local officials.

And a raging civil war has left them caught between deadly rival factions.

On 101 East, Myanmar’s Rohingya VJs.