‘Be like Usain Bolt’: India’s Tribal Athletes

101 East follows the young Indian tribal athletes racing against the tide for Olympic glory.

Ravikiran Siddi learned to run as a young boy on hunting trips with his father in the remote Indian forests of Uttara Kannada.

Now he dreams of representing his community internationally on the track.

Descended from the African Bantu tribe, Siddi people have lived in India for centuries but have long been discriminated against as outsiders. Now, a sporting initiative is helping tribal communities achieve athletic success and with it, recognition and acceptance.

101 East meets the young athletes racing for a better future.