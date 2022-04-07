Hacked: Inside the US-China Cyberwar
We meet the Chinese hackers on the front lines of the US-China cyberwar.
The United States has a long history of cyberespionage. But since the late 1990s, the Chinese government has been increasing its economic, technological and military capabilities to become a leader in cyberwarfare.
In response to aggressive actions by the US, experts say China is embracing its citizen hacker community.
Once considered a group of patriotic internet nerds, Chinese hackers have surfaced in the mainstream as the US and China spar in cyberspace. In recent years, allegations of state-sponsored hacking of trade secrets between the two superpowers have reached fever pitch.
101 East meets the Chinese hackers on the front lines of the US-China cyberwar.
