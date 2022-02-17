How Vietnamese Children are Trafficked across Europe

Lured by the promise of a better life, Vietnamese families are sending their children to Europe.

Criminal gangs load them into trucks where they spend months on the road and in hiding, until they finally reach cities like Berlin in Germany.

Living in constant fear of the traffickers, children are forced to work off their debts which can be as high as tens of thousands of dollars.

The trade has been going on for years and authorities are being criticised for not living up to their commitments to stop it.

101 East uncovers the vast network trafficking Vietnamese children into modern-day slavery.