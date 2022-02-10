The Great British Curry Crisis

Two Indian restaurants are shutting down every week in the UK. Why is Britain saying toodle-oo to vindaloo?

Butter Chicken, Rogan Josh, and the all-time favourite – Chicken Tikka Masala! The United Kingdom has embraced curry as its national dish, with tens of thousands of Indian restaurants serving mouth-watering dishes to British taste buds.

Staffed over the decades by an influx of migrants from South Asia, these curry houses employ more than 100,000 people. But now this $5bn industry is in freefall.

Every week, two Indian restaurants are shutting down as COVID-19, changing consumer tastes, and Brexit take a toll.

In this documentary, 101 East correspondent Drew Ambrose travels across the UK to find out why Britain’s curries are in crisis.