Podcast, The Take
News|Israel attacks Lebanon

The Take: How Israel targeted and killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil

Amal Khalil was killed while reporting on an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon during a 10-day ceasefire.

Protesters, including members of the media, attend a vigil to condemn the killing of journalists, a day after journalist Amal Khalil was killed in an Israeli strike, in Martyrs' Square, Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2026
Protesters, including members of the media, attend a vigil to condemn the killing of journalists, a day after journalist Amal Khalil was killed in an Israeli strike, in Martyrs' Square, Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2026 [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Published On 24 Apr 2026

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Amal Khalil was killed while reporting on an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon during a 10-day ceasefire. She is the ninth journalist killed in Lebanon this year. As Lebanon buries her and talks continue on extending the ceasefire, what does her death say about the prospects for accountability?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandakar and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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