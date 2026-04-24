The Take: How Israel targeted and killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil
Amal Khalil was killed while reporting on an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon during a 10-day ceasefire.
Amal Khalil was killed while reporting on an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon during a 10-day ceasefire. She is the ninth journalist killed in Lebanon this year. As Lebanon buries her and talks continue on extending the ceasefire, what does her death say about the prospects for accountability?
In this episode:
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- Heidi Pett (@heidipett), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandakar and Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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